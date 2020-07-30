FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Lowered by Analyst

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alaris Royalty in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE AD opened at C$12.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.32. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $453.29 million and a PE ratio of -25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -339.51%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

