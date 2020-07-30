FY2020 EPS Estimates for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Esquire Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 445,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 86,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 2,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Also, CEO Andrew C. Sagliocca purchased 4,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $61,960.00. Insiders have bought a total of 10,210 shares of company stock worth $149,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

