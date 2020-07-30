FY2020 EPS Estimates for Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Increased by SunTrust Banks

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moog in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Moog’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOG.A. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:MOG.A opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Moog has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

