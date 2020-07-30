FY2020 EPS Estimates for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Veoneer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Veoneer stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.69. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Veoneer by 61.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Veoneer by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

