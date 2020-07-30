FY2020 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 171,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

