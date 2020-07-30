FY2021 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Ltd Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of IBN opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,040,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,839,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271,805 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,341,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,512,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 10,440,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

