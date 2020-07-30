FY2022 EPS Estimates for Passage Bio Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Passage Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.24) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.00). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($2.18).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.87. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

