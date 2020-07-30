Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.78

News coverage about Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Garmin earned a media sentiment score of -4.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

GRMN opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

