Genpact (G) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Investors that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of analysts have commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

