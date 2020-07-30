Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $181.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $174.81, with a volume of 3957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.72.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Globant by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Globant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

