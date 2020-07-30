Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Raymond James

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNTNF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of KNTNF stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27.

About Golden Arrow Resources

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

