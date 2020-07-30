Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to $7.75

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Arrow Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

