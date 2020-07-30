Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.87. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2,942,156 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.