Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,516 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,095,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 677,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,975,000 after acquiring an additional 271,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,775,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

