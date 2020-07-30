GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EAF opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

