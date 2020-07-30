Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Growlife Inc (OTCMKTS:PHOT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.18. Growlife shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 98,878 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Growlife Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. Its hydroponics equipment include indoor lighting systems, growing mediums and accessories, tools for cutting and propagation, hydroponics systems, bulbs, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and climate control equipment for the indoor plant cultivation and cannabis industries.

