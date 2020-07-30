Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Earnings Miss

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $12.14, approximately 3,187,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 1,375,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hawaiian by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $21,731,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 193,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

