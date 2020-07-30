Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.80 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $523.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

