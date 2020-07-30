Head to Head Comparison: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Progenity and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fulgent Genetics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Progenity currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.86%. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $17.06, indicating a potential downside of 33.52%. Given Progenity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics -1.31% 0.52% 0.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progenity and Fulgent Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 17.12 -$410,000.00 $0.02 1,283.00

Progenity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Progenity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It markets its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

