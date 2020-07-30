Head-To-Head Contrast: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) versus Hammerson (NYSE:HMSNF)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hammerson 5 4 1 0 1.60

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 321.57%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Hammerson.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Hammerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.18 $370,000.00 $1.41 1.81 Hammerson $243.00 million 3.03 -$997.51 million N/A N/A

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -2.43% -3.21% -0.65% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Hammerson on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

