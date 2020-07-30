Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

