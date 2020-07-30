Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

