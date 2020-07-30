Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.01. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

