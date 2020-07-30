Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 253,235 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 15.4% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hess by 12.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hess by 111.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 894,320 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.