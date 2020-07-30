Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $46.19, but opened at $48.10. Hess shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 2,488,366 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Hess’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after buying an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hess by 457.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,253,000 after purchasing an additional 794,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,888,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,073,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

