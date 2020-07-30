Hilton Hotels (HLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hilton Hotels to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Hotels to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HLT opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

