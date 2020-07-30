Home Capital Group (HCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Home Capital Group to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter.

HCG opened at C$23.54 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$13.67 and a 52-week high of C$35.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.06 per share, with a total value of C$42,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$269,600.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

