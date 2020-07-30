Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Receives Buy Rating from Argus

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

Shares of HON opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.07. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

