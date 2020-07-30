Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HII stock opened at $175.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

