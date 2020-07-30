iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

