Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 52.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after acquiring an additional 355,607 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

