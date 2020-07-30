Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $231.46

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.46 and traded as high as $254.00. Impellam Group shares last traded at $247.00, with a volume of 4,659 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 231.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The company has a market cap of $113.46 million and a P/E ratio of 22.05.

About Impellam Group (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

