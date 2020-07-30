Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Up 6.1% on Earnings Beat

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.80, 410,778 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 761,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 567,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,524,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,195,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,139,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 237,783 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

