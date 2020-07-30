Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a daily sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Intel's ranking:

Shares of INTC opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

