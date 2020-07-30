IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.20 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 446.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGXT. ValuEngine raised IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $1.00) on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IntelGenx Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.07.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 380.66% and a negative net margin of 1,994.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

