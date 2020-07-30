InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDCC opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

