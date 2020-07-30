International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 176,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

International Paper stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

