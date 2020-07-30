Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 42,807.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEY shares. TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

