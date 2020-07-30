Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,384,000.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PICB stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $28.69.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.