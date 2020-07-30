Investors Buy High Volume of Capricor Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the average daily volume of 746 call options.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.89% and a negative net margin of 750.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Capricor Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

