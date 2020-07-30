Investors Buy High Volume of Green Dot Call Options (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,054 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 809% compared to the average volume of 226 call options.

Green Dot stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares worth $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Green Dot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 603.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 223,774 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

