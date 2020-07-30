Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,278 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,406% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

