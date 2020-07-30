Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 5,152 call options.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.