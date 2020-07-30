Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

