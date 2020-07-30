J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Down 7.9% on Disappointing Earnings

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63, 1,171,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,069,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.53). J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JILL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in J.Jill by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.Jill by 44.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in J.Jill by 229.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J.Jill by 447.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.32.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

