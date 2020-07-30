Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,867.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,303.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

