Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $108.27 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $108.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

