Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 33,220 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,106 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,050 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after acquiring an additional 605,528 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

