Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,252 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.16% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,002.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,864,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

