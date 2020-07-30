Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

